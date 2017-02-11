Afghan Air Forces Play Significant Role in Killing Enemies at War: MoD

Officials at Afghanistan Defense Ministry have declared that Afghan air forces are playing significant role in killing enemies, saying efforts are underway to avoid killing of civilians during operations.

Ministry of Defense Spokesman Dawlat Waziri said, “ Afghan air forces has been the key to support the forces on the ground and they have played significant role in fighting terrorism, but in some cases the insurgents are using the civilians as the shields, efforts are underway to avoid harming civilians while launching operations.”

The reports from Helmand indicate that the air operation at Sangin district caused some of the civilians to be killed, a claim which was rejected by the officials in Ministry of Defense, a delegation was sent to Helmand to investigate about killing of civilians.

Helmand Governor Hayatullah Hayat said, “Fresh Investigation indicates that none of the civilians were killed in the air strikes launched at Sangin district, we are responsible to launch investigation, later the investigation and reviewing of the case will clearly tell us the facts, the issue will be seriously investigated.”

Military experts insisted on using air supports when the precise information accessed, otherwise civilians will be killed.

“Air forces are the main powerful force which it’s used against the enemies to gain more achievements provided that there should be precise information in hands, if the information is not right that will end up killing of civilians.” Military expert Atiqullah Amarkhail said.

Though US Government has promised to equip Afghan air forces by the end of 2017 by giving 8 Super Tucano but the Afghan air forces still needs be equipped to tackle terrorism in the country.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee