ACCI, Iran Joint Exhibition Held in Kabul

1 day ago

EXIBITION 7-2-2017-DARI-SOT.mpg_snapshot_00.02_[2017.02.07_16.50.55]Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and Iran held a joint exhibition in Kabul on Tuesday.

A large number of world-famous manufacturing companies showcased their commercial product in this exhibition.

Officials in ACCI say the investments in the country had a 50 percent decrease compared to the previous years and efforts are underway to solve this issue.

“Investments in the country have decreased, but the government is trying to support the domestic products for the improvement of economic,” said Khan Jan Alkozay, deputy of ACCI.

In the meantime, officials in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, the existence challenges against investments in the country have been specified.

“We are trying to reduce the current problems and started practical works to solve the problems of investors in the country,” said Muhammad Qurban Haqjo, deputy of ministry of commerce.

This comes as the World Bank in its recent report has said that the situation of investment in Afghanistan is in a bad condition.

