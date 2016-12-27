ACCI Criticizes Rise of Illegal, Inapposite Extortion

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) seriously criticized the increase of inapposite extortions in the country.

Chairman of ACCI declared that more than 62 cases of extortions from traders made by administrative institutions and irresponsible individuals.

“The illegal extortions is one of the serious problems of the private sector. We had presented the list of extortions to government and they promised to eradicate them all. But we have not seen any measure taken regarding this issue so far,” said Atiqullah Nasrat, head of ACCI board.

Nearly ten unions and 1300 investors have collected their problems and challenges in an agenda that the responsible officials find solutions.

The illegal extortions, corruption, Bureaucracy, obtaining various tariffs, difficulty in obtaining business visas, smuggling goods of neighboring countries, Lack of market for goods, lack of standard ports, low loading capacity, lack of private banks, hoarding policies neighboring countries and insecurity are the main challenges mentioned in the agenda.

In the meantime, deputy minister of commerce and industry says serious measures have been taken by the government for elimination of extortions.

“Government has serious decisions in its framework to eliminate extortions in any possible way. We will announce the result to the private sector in the nearest time,” said Muhammad Qurban Haqjo, deputy minister of commerce and industry.

Officials in ACCI have warned that the exports would not grow if the government authorities do not pay serious attention to the problems of traders.

Reported by Lida Neyazi