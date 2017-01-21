ACCI Calls Trump to Encourage US Investors to Invest in Afghanistan

Officials in Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) have called the New US President Donald J. Trump who swore as the 45th President of United States of America last night to encourage the US investors to invest in Afghanistan, saying there are a lot of intact mines, Agriculture, infrastructure and production opportunities in Afghanistan.

Deputy of the chamber of commerce and industry Khanjan Alkozai said, “US investors have taken stable steps with modern system on investing sector in Afghanistan but no significant investments made by the US investors in Afghanistan for the past several years, urging that there are a lot of investment opportunities exist on Agriculture, infrastructure, mines in Afghanistan that US investors and Afghanistan could both be benefited from it.”

Meanwhile economy experts have accused Afghan Government for not having economic development programs, therefore no foreigner investors dare to invest in Afghanistan.

Economy expert Azarakhsh Hafizi said, “We will not be able to draw any International investor’s attention to invest in Afghanistan until we do not prepare economy programs, policy to fight against poverty and necessary measurements.”

The data indicates that some of the US contractor companies were active in Afghanistan in the past years and their investment level reached from $ 10 up to 25 million.

Based on the estimation and survey Afghanistan is best plat form for investing on mines and Agriculture sectors but no significant investments launched on the following sector.

Reported By: Lida Naizi