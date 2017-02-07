Abdullah Seeks Decentralization of Power in Afghanistan

Officials at Chief Executive Office have insisted on holding Loya Jirga and adjusting of the Afghanistan constitution, saying adjusting of the Afghanistan’s constitution is one of the main discussions in the political agreement of Government of Afghanistan.

Chief Executive Office Deputy Spokesman Jawid Faisal said, “Adjusting of the Afghanistan’s constitution is one of the main discussions on the political agreement of the Government, Loya Jirga should be held in order to see the constitution is adjusted, the Chief executive to become chancellery Executive, we want the people’s votes in Loya Jirga.”

However Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah who visited Helmand province for improving of the security during his speech had said, “ We have mutual pains, I have come to feel your pain, there is no other issue, this is not Election campaign, it’s not Election and I will separately come for the Election campaign purpose.”

Experts insisted that the National Unity Government leaders should not monopoly the power until the Loya Jirga is held.

Political commentator Fazeli menallah Mumtaz said, “President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has monopolized the power, in this case it could legislate the system, after all the chancellery system is good comparing to power division.”

Division powers have grown rifts among the National Unity Government leaders.

Reported by: Ali Asghari