8 Killed After Attack on MPs House

Gunmen have attacked the Afghan lawmaker’s house, killing eight people including relatives of lawmaker Malem Mir Wali and injuring seven others including the parliamentarian after he jumped from the roof.

The incident took place late on Wednesday in the vicinity of 5th police district of the capital, Kabul, Afghan police confirmed.

Authorities say the attackers were gunned down early Thursday following a nearly 10-hour siege.

The armed Taliban group claimed responsibility behind the attack, saying their suicide bombers raided the house to disrupt an “important gathering of officials” to address the deteriorating security situation in the lawmaker’s southern opium-rich province.

President Ashraf Ghani has strongly condemned the attack.

“President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemns the attack on the residence of Helmand MP Mir Wali, which killed two members of his family, a number of his bodyguards and the son of another MP from Uruzgan, Obaidullah Barakzai,” the presidential palace said in a statement.

“President Ghani termed the attack as an unforgivable crime. Attacking the residence of national personalities cannot be justified in any religion and is against Islamic values.”

This comes as Afghan security forces are busy with their winter offensive against the insurgent groups in many key parts of the country.