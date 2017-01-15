7 Civilian Killed by Roadside Bomb in Nangarhar

At least seven civilians were killed and two others were injured when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said.

Spokesman of the provincial governor, Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said a woman and a child are among those killed in the incident.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the blast took place in Bargholi village of Nangarhar province early Sundy.

MoI condemned the blast and call it “unforgivable and shameful” act of enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan and promised to introduce the perpetrators to judicial institutions.