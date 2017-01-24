600 Men in Cooperation With Taliban Loot Gold Mine in Badakhshan

The two sheepherders narrated a story on illegal excavation of Gold mine in Raghistan district of Badakhshan province to Ariana News reporter, saying about 600 individuals are cooperating Taliban on illegally excavation of Gold mine in Raghistan district of Badakhshan province.

Shepherd who wished not to be named said, “About 400 up to 600 individuals are excavating the gold mine illegally in Badakhshan province, they dig the mine with excavators, then the gold is processed and rushed.”

Meanwhile member at Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) members have expressed concerns over illegal digging of mines in the country.

Integrity Watch of Afghanistan senior researcher Nasir Timori said, “ We have received several reports over looting of mines in Badakhshan province, even the previous Governmental officials by using the local commanders were indirectly involved in looting and plundering of mines.”

Officials in Ministry of Mines and Petroleum hesitated to confirm or reject the reports on illegal excavating of mines in the country.

Ministry of Mines and Petroleum Planning Manager Zabiullah Sarwari said, “We have received no official reports from the illegal digging of mines from our local colleagues.”

Moreover the security departments in Afghanistan declared that insurgents are fed with illegal excavation of precious mines, confessing that Taliban in remote areas are being benefited from the mines.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said, “There are some areas which are vulnerable, part of the reports we received indicate that, efforts are underway to prevent illegal excavators in Badakhshan province.”

Based on the estimation released in the past, Afghan Government signed the contract of legal excavation of 400 mines out of 1400 at the entire country.

Reported by: Ahmad Farshad Saleh