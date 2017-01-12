33 Afghan Civilians Killed in Kunduz Operation, US Military Confirms

At least thirty-three civilians were killed in a joint operation by Afghan and American forces in northern Kunduz province, the US military said on Thursday.

Two US soldiers and three Afghan troops are also among those killed in Kunduz operation.

“The investigation determined, regretfully, that 33 civilians were killed and 27 wounded,” a statement from U.S. forces in Afghanistan said of the November raid. It said that 26 Taliban fighters, including two leaders, were also killed — a claim the villagers dispute.

“To defend themselves and Afghan forces, U.S. forces returned fire in self-defense at Taliban who were using civilian houses as firing positions,” the statement said, adding that no further action would be taken. No compensation has been paid to the family of the victims, according to Kunduz lawmaker Fatima Aziz.

“We want the U.S. government to pay reparations,” Aziz said when reached by telephone. “For the loss civilian lives and the destruction of their houses.”

This comes as civilian causalities has hit a high record in the past year.