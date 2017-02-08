30 Addicted Individuals Frozen to Death in Kabul

Officials in Ministry of Counter Narcotics have stated 30 addicted persons were frozen to death due to recent heavy snow falls in the country, saying efforts launched to collect the addicted persons from the open air.



Ministry of Counter Narcotics Advisor Zabiullah Daim said, “ based on the estimation released by the Kabul municipality 30 addicted persons were frozen to death due to recent heavy snow falls and cold weather in country, efforts launched to collect other addicted persons from open air.”

Meanwhile officials at Ministry of Public Health said the number of addicted persons in the country is in rise, saying the recent cold weather threats the life of 5000 addicted and homeless persons in Kabul.

Ministry of the Public Health Spokesman Wahid Majroh said, “The number of the addicted persons is way more than our measurements and plans, cold weather is one of our biggest challenges, we are trying to collect the persons addicted with drugs from open air.”

Based on the information the number of the addicted persons reaches nearly to 3 million people, who are consuming about $ 4 million dollar to buy drugs on daily basis.

Reported by: Fawad Nasiri