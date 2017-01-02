2nd Exhibition of ‘Medical Equipments’ Held in Kabul

The second exhibition of “medical equipments” held in Kabul on Monday.

Various treatment tools and different ways of treatment through the new developments in the medical world and other treatment facilities showcased in this exhibition.

Several companies including drug production companies have participated in this exhibition.

“This investment is very essential for the future of Afghanistan and can improve resident’s access to better treatment facilities,” said Baz Muhammad Shirzad, senior adviser of ministry of health.

The government officials have also welcomed Afghan traders and investors in importing new medical machines, saying these measures are very good incentive for investment.

“We can change the situation of treatments in Afghanistan with these investments and provide better facilities for our people,” said Abdul Hadi Abed, chief of executive office.

The exhibition will continue for three days and various hospitals can benefit from its facilities for improving the health care situation in Afghanistan.