2 Killed, 1 Wounded in Salang Avalanche Breakups

1 hour ago

P201002110951422332714886Avalanches caused by a heavy winter snow have killed at least two and injured one people in northern Salang pass.

Provincial Security Chief for northern Baghlan province, Noor Habib Gulbahari confirmed the death of two people and warned residents to refrain from commuting until the weather condition be better.

“Storm had severe flow in northern Salang. We have been informed that dozens of passengers stuck in the snow and we rushed there to rescue them,” said Noor Habib Gulbahari, Baghlan provincial security cheif.

Gulbahari noted that crews were working to clear the route near the Salang Tunnel for ambulances, bulldozers and other road-clearing.

Large parts of Afghanistan have been covered in snow as a major storm interrupted an otherwise mild and dry winter.

Afghanistan has suffered through some three decades of war since the Soviet invasion in 1979. But natural disasters such as landslides, floods and avalanches have taken a toll on a country with little infrastructure or development outside of its major cities.

