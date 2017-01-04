1st Vice President Office Reacts over Recent Remarks By Atta Mohammad Noor

First Vice President Press Office chief Anayatullah Babor Farhmand in his Facebook has reacted against the acting Governor of Balkh Atta Mohammad Noor’s recent remarks.

In a statement issued by the First Vice President press office said that Noor in an interview with the BBC spoke as someone presented him offer for the position of First Vice President.

During interview with BBC Acting Governor of Balkh Atta Mohammad Noor said, “ I was told that if I m interested to replace Gen, Abdul Rashid Dostum as First Vice President, I replied that first Vice President position belongs to Uzbek people .”

First Vice President Gen, Abdul Rashid Dostum press office Chief Anayatullah Babor Farhmand said, “People are well aware that Noor after losing his black money and illegal revenues was forced to come closer to the Presidential Palace, he never thinks about anything beyond his personal interests.”

Meanwhile President Spokesman Mohammad Harun Chakhansuri said, “No one from Presidential palace has compromised First Vice President position with any individual, something you don’t see in entire interview of Mr. Noor with BBC.”

Political commentator Rahmatullah Bezhanpor said, “One of the main challenges in our Government system is that power partners are being used with different purposes, unfortunately they are losing their personal role validity in Macro-political interactions in the future, the disputes which are being forced into Northern provinces of Afghanistan between Balkh Acting Governor Atta Mohammad Noor and Gen, Dostum is being beefed up by someone.”

Despite of the ongoing insecurity in the country the residents have expressed concerns over the political domestic disputes between power holders, saying fears are underway if the current system totally fallen apart.