10 IS Militants Including Key Commander Killed in Nangarhar

Ten Islamic State militants including a key commander of the group have been killed in two separate operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

On Saturday, the Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement,” yesterday evening, during an air strike, seven Daesh terrorists were killed including Qazi Shahid, a key commander of Daesh terrorists group”.

The operation was conducted in Achin district of Nangarhar province in which some amount of light and heavy round of ammunitions were also destroyed.

In a separate operation, during an armed conflict between Afghan National Police (ANP) and Daesh loyalists in Haska Mena and Rodat districts of the province, three Daesh militants were killed and two others were wounded, the statement added.

According to the report, one Afghan local policeman was injured during the conflicts and no civilian was harmed.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in east of Afghanistan which is considered as the main hub of Daesh terrorist group.