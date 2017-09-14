Kidnapped Finish Aid Worker Released

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2017 2:18 pm)

A Finnish aid worker who was kidnapped from Kabul in May has been released, Finland’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The kidnapped woman was abducted by gunmen from her residential area in Darulaman area of Kabul. She was working for Operation Mercy, a Swedish group.

A German colleague and an Afghan guard were killed in the assault.

The Ministry said in a twitter post that the woman was “safe” but gave no further details of her release, asking people to respect her “privacy”.

About Nine days ago, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that two of its members kidnapped earlier this year in Afghanistan have been released.

The ICRC said it would not comment on the identity of the abductors, their motives or details of the release.

Most kidnapping victims in Afghanistan are both Afghans and foreigners abducted for ransom.