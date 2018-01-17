Kazakhstan Assures of Providing Logistic Support to U.S. Forces in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2018 4:31 pm)

Nursultan Nazarbayev, the president of Kazakhstan has assured his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump that the country will provide the U.S. forces with ‘critical logistical support and access for the troops’ in Afghanistan.

Donald Trump appearing in a joint press conference with Nursultan Nazarbayev stated in Washington that the strategic partnership between the two nations has advanced the U.S. new strategy on South Asia and Afghanistan.

“And today, our strategic partnership with Kazakhstan has advanced my South Asia strategy, which is working, and working far more rapidly than anybody would understand, and providing crucial support for our forces in Afghanistan and denying safe haven for terrorists”, he added regarding the partnership.

The U.S. president also thanked Kazaks president for his full support for the South Asia strategy including the efforts in Afghanistan.

“I greatly appreciate the President’s personal assurances that Kazakhstan will continue to provide critical logistical support and access for our troops fighting ISIS and the Taliban, where we have made tremendous strides”, Mr. Trump further noted about a potentially alternative logistic and procurement route to Afghanistan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also went on and said to his U.S. counterpart that “From the very first days, after 9/11 Kazakhstan supported fight of United States against terrorism and now we continue to collaborate closely in Afghanistan with your country”.

This comes amid recent warnings made by Pakistan that it will cut the logistic and procurement route of U.S. forces to Afghanistan after Islamabad came under strict pressures over its double policy in the fights against terrorism and harboring terrorists on its soil.