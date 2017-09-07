Karzai Reacts at Distribution of ‘Highly Offensive’ Leaflets

(Last Updated On: September 07, 2017 7:22 pm)

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the distribution of pamphlets in Parwan province deemed “highly offensive” to Muslims.

“Hamid Karzai condemns in strongest terms the leaflets that were distributed by U.S. forces in some parts of the country featuring an image highly offensive to Muslims,” Karzai said in a series of Twitter posts.

The Tweets sent from the official account of Karzai added,” the former President calls on the U.S. to refrain from playing with our religious and national values for its psychological operations in the name of war on terrorism.”

This comes after some leaflets dropped on Tuesday in Parwan province, showing a white dog, with a passage from the Quran used in Taliban banners superimposed on its side, fleeing from a line.

A senior U.S. commander has immediately apologized and vowed an investigation into the incident.

Apparently, the pamphlets aimed to encourage local people to cooperate with coalition forces by reporting terror activities.

It is not the first time U.S. forces have caused offence in Afghanistan where they have spent the past 16 years waging war against the insurgent groups.

In 2012, U.S. troops set fire to copies of the Quran, leading to days of protests in which nearly 40 people died.