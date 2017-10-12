Karzai Criticizes Trump’s War Strategy, Calls for Loya Jirga

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2017 3:44 pm)

Former president Hamid Karzai on Thursday claimed that the U.S. new strategy for Afghanistan increases violence and regional clashes and called to convene the constitutional Loya Jirga (Grand Assembly) “to resolve the crisis the country is facing.”

Karzai said that he had also sent a letter to the Taliban group regarding the Trump’s Administration new strategy for Afghanistan.

“I have wrote a letter to the Taliban movement in this regard telling them about the situation of the country. I have asked them to join the peace process,” he said.

The U.S. strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia emphasizes on putting more pressure on Pakistan, but Karzai says he is against Trump’s new war strategy.

“Every time they put [U.S.] pressures on Pakistan. They [Americans] start bombarding our soil and killing our people. We haven’t seen the result of pressures,” he added.

Karzai rejected NUG claim of 20 terrorist groups fighting against Afghan government and questioned Daesh emergence at the presence of U.S. in Afghanistan.

He also condemned the Taliban for their actions in terms of killing civilians but stressed the Taliban are Afghans.

“There is no doubt, Daesh and al Qaeda are terrorists but I consider the Taliban movement as a part of the people of Afghanistan,” he stated.

When he was asked whether the Afghan government is also supporting the Daesh group, he responded “I hope not”.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam & Bais Hayat