Kabul’s Major Power Supply Line Damaged Due to Clashes in Baghlan: DABS

The power line from Tajikistan to capital Kabul was cut due to today’s clashes in northern Baghlan province, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said.

According to DABS statement, the Monday clashes between the government forces and the insurgents in Dand-e-Shahab, Pul-e-Khumri and Dasht Kelagai areas of Baghlan damaged 150 megawatt power supply line leading to Kabul City.

The technical team of Breshna Sherkat has begun to repair the power cable in Chashma Sher and Dand-e-Shahabuddin areas,” the statement said. Adding that tomorrow the team will start working on reconnecting the cable in Dasht-e-Kelagai area of the province.

Afghanistan relies heavily on electricity imports from its neighbors. Kabul, in particular, gets high percentage of electricity from imports.

This is not the first time that Kabul’s major supply line is affected due to conflict in north. In recent years, on number of occasions the insurgents cut power lines to Kabul in Baghlan province, leading to weeks of blackout in the capital.