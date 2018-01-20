Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel attacked by Armed Militants

(Last Updated On: January 20, 2018 10:06 pm)

The Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul came under attack late on Saturday night by a number of gunmen, the Afghan Ministry of Interior confirmed.

Security sources said Afghan troops had entered the hotel and begin a special operation.

The heavily guarded Intercontinental Hotel, located in Bagh Bala area of Kabul, has police guards at its base and intelligence officers stationed at the top of the hill and near the entrance. It is not clear how the attackers could have breached the building’s defenses.