Kabul Will Face ‘Major’ Issue in Terms of Fresh Water After 5 Yrs: Minister Warns

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2017 10:03 pm)

Kabul residents will face major issue in terms of having access to drinking water after five years, the Energy and Water Minister warned on Monday.

Speaking at a gathering held in Kabul, Ali Osmani said: “We are already in crisis in terms of usage of groundwater resources, and we should address this issue.”

“32 million cubic meters of Kabul’s groundwater being extracted each year, while water supply resources are limited to 29 million cubic meters,” he added.

According to Minister of Water and Enegy, in order to cope with this challenge, the Ministry will reduce usage of Kabul’s groundwater resources.

Following the issue, Kabul Water Supply Director Hamidullah Yalani said: “With each passing day, the water supply resources of Kabul reduces. We urge High Council on Water to prepare an instruction plan for usage of water in [the city].”