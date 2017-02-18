Kabul to Islamabad: Close Terrorists Cross-Borders

Afghan Security officials reacted over the recent Pakistani official’s remarks, border closing, saying Afghan Government provided terrorists lists and documents indicating the terrorist’s presence in Pakistan several times, but no action was taken by the Pakistani officials on destroying the terrorists.

Pakistan has recently presented a list of 87 members of Jamait-ul-Harar to Afghan Government demanding the Afghan security forces to destroy them, an issue which provoked the Afghan security official’s reactions, saying Afghan Government provided lists and documents to Pakistani Government to take actions for removing the terrorists but not action was taken yet.

Ministry of Defense Chief of Staff’s Gen, Qadamshah Shahim said, “ Afghan Government has provided lists of terrorists for Pakistan Government to destroy the terrorists but no actions was taken yet, and we are still waiting to see the results, whoever provides lists of terrorists we will start to review it.”

During a telephone conversation the Pakistan Chief of staff’s Qamar Jawid Baj with NATO Resolute Support Mission Gen. John Nicholson has said the recent terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan was plotted in Afghanistan.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said, “It’s better Pakistan to destroy the safe houses of terrorists rather than closing the borders with Afghanistan.”

After successive terrorist’s attacks took place, Pakistan Government has closed joint border of Turkham and Spinboldak to Afghanistan, and begun firing missiles towards Afghanistan, according to recent reports only 240 rockets landed in Lalpor district of Nangarhar province in the past 3 days, which left several injuries.

To pursue the issue the Pakistan Foreign Ministry has summoned Afghan Ambassador in Pakistan to provide more details over the recent terrorists attacks occurred in Pakistan, amid Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs took same action and summoned Pakistani Ambassador to provide details over border closing and border shelling.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of the Strategic Center Farahmarz Tamana said, “Officials in Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Pakistan Ambassador to stop border shelling into Afghanistan’s soil and re open the Turkham and Spinbodak joint borders.”

Afghan security forces are waiting to see end of Pakistani missiles into Afghanistan soil warning we will respond back the same if Pakistan does not stop border shelling.

Reported by: Ahmad Farshad Saleh