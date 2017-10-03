Kabul to Host Third Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) Tomorrow

(Last Updated On: October 03, 2017 7:40 pm)

Afghan government leaders, representatives of 50 countries and international organizations are expected to participate in the third Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) in Kabul on Wednesday.

“The representative from both the Afghan government and the international community will set down the third annual senior officials meeting here in Kabul,” said Mr. Hugo LIorens, Special Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

The upcoming SOM summit, follows last year’s Brussels Conference, at which new development assistance pledges through 2020 were made, following the London Conference held in 2014 and the last Senior Officials Meeting held in Kabul in 2015.

“The meeting will provide a welcome opportunity to follow up on the significant reform commitments made in Brussels, less than a year ago,” Mr. LIorens said.

In the meeting, the Afghan government will address the national anti-corruption plan and will urge the international community to adjust their assistance based on government’s priorities, said Javid Faisal, the Deputy Spokesman for Afghan Chief Executive office.