Kabul Suicide Bombings Widely Condemned

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2017 4:27 pm)

Kabul massive suicide bombings have been widely condemned by a number of national and international organizations as well as embassies in the capital.

At least 41 people were killed and more than 80 wounded on Thursday morning at a cultural centre in Kabul.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to terrorist monitoring organizations.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a statement strongly condemned today’s suicide bombings in Kabul and ordered probe into the incident.

U.S. embassy in Kabul also strongly condemned today’s horrific and indiscriminate attack on civilians at a cultural and social center in Kabul.

U.S. Ambassador John R. Bass in a statement said, “On behalf of all my colleagues, I extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This incident once again demonstrates the depravity of those who seek to undermine peace and stability in Afghanistan. We remain confident the Afghan government and people, supported by their friends and partners, will defeat those behind these terrible acts.”

Mr. John R. Bass stressed that the United States continues to stand with all Afghans in their pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity.

UNAMA and the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan have condemned the Kabul deadly attacks too.

Resolute Support spokesman Lt. Col. Kone Faulkner said “Resolute Support condemns the heinous attack on the Tebyan Social and Cultural Center and the Afghan Voice Agency.”

Lt. Faulkner further added cultural advancement and freedom of speech will not be deterred. “Our mutual enemies must know they will not win and the Afghan people will not be silenced.”

The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion on the 38th anniversary of the Soviet invasion, with many of those attending students.

The Ministry of Public Health in its latest update said 41 people including 35 men 4 women and 2 children were killed and 84 others including 76 men and 8 women were wounded in today’s bloody attacks.