Kabul Military Hospital Under Attack

A number of attackers on Wednesday opened fire at the largest military hospital in Kabul.

The Sardar Daud Khan hospital also known as Charsad Bestar located in Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul was attacked around 9:00 a.m. this morning.

Following a blast, gunfire also heard from the hospital.

Initial reports suggest that the attackers have entered the second and third floor of the hospital and a gun battle is continuing between the Afghan security forces and the attackers.

An eyewitness said the attackers were dressed like doctors wearing white gowns.

No group has so far claimed the responsibility behind the attack.

The NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms and said that they were aware of the attack and “are monitoring the situation”.

“We stand ready to assist Afghan security services,” the mission said in a statement,” we stand with Afghan people against terrorism.”

Afghan leaders who were addressing a ceremony on International Women’s Day condemned the attack at military hospital in Kabul and called it a crime.

President Ghani called the attack as an attack on all Afghans and an attack which violated human rights.

The 400-bed hospital is the largest military hospital providing medical assistance to wounded Afghan security forces.

(This is a developing story)