Kabul Hospital Terrorist Attack Provoked Multiple Reactions

4 Terrorists attacked the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital early at 9:00 Am Wednesday morning in Kabul, the clash took hours for the Afghan security forces to eliminate all the terrorists, the attacked provoked multiple reactions of the President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Members at the lower house of the parliament, NATO led-Resolute Support Mission, US Embassy in Kabul.

President Ghain while was giving speech on the occasion of 8th of March for the Women reacted and said, “ Hospital is safe according to all laws, regulations and religions, this indicates that Afghan Nation has been attacked.”

Meanwhile Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said, “Those who carry out such terrorist attacks will never be forgiven, they raided into human beings dignity.”

Related to the terrorist attack the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan reaffirmed support to the Afghan security institutions following a deadly attack on a military hospital in capital Kabul earlier today

“We are aware of the report of Kabul hospital attack & are monitoring the situation. We stand ready to assist Afghan security services,” the alliance said in a Twitter post.

The alliance went on to say “Once again insurgents show complete disrespect for humanity by attacking a hospital. We stand with Afghan people against terrorism.” Khama Press Quoted.

U.S. Embassy in Kabul also condemned the terrorist attack on Afghan National Army Hospital in Kabul.

The U.S. Embassy strongly condemns today’s deadly attack on an Afghan National Army Hospital in Kabul. The attack demonstrates the blatant disregard for human life by those seeking to disrupt Afghanistan’s democratic progress. Targeting a medical facility providing care for the brave Afghans working to protect their fellow citizens has no possible justification in any religion or creed. We extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims of this senseless and cowardly act published in the Website.

Amid Members of the parliament have criticized the Afghan security and intelligence, discovery abilities.

Lawmaker Munawarshah Bahduri said, “Afghan security forces have failed to avoid terrorist attack, and to identify the gaps and weak points.”

“Today’s terrorist attack indicated the weakness of the Afghan security discovery institutions and the supports of the International military cooperation, if this situation continues it will provoke more concerns.” MP Fakor Behisti said.

Member at the lower house of the parliament Atiqullah Amarkhail said, “Unfortunately there are none professional personnel whom were recruited by mediation, they are not interested to carry out the tasks, and responsibilities, none of the following figures are questioned.”

Officials in Ministry of Defense in the recent report confirmed that in the attack on the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan in Kabul 30 people were killed more than 50 others were injured, added the number of the casualties will be in rise.

Reported by: Lida Naizi