Jamiat Party Negotiates with Arg over Implementation of NUG Agreement

Jamiat-e-Islami Party of Afghanistan have started negotiations with the Presidential Palace (ARG) over the implementation of the political agreement on the formation of the National Unity Government (NUG) and the fate of Atta Mohammad Noor, the ousted Balkh governor.

Kamaluddin Hamid, a member of Jamiat leadership council, on Friday told Ariana News that talks between Jamiat Party and Arg focused on the split of “important” governmental posts, changes in the electoral commissions members, distribution of electronic ID cards, and preparations for holding a Loya Jirga to amend the Constitution.

Acceptance of conditions set by Jamiat will be a prerequisite for the controversial removal of Atta Mohammad Noor from Balkh province.

The two sides have held two rounds of talks so far, but the presidential palace have not accepted the demands by Jamiat-e-Islami Party yet.

According to Mr. Hamid, the two sides have agreed to held third round of negotiations on the upcoming Saturday in order to break the stalemate.

This comes days after President Ghani said in a statement that he has approved the resignation of Balkh governor and has appointed Mohammad Dawood as new governor of the province.

Following the announcement, Atta Mohammad Noor, who is also the CEO of Jamiat-e-Islami Party of Afghanistan, rejected the decision and vowed to fight his ouster.

The powerful ousted Balkh governor has warned repeatedly that no official can fire him from the post, except through negotiation.

