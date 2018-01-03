Jamiat Party Announces Outcome of First Negotiations with Gov’t

(Last Updated On: January 03, 2018 7:12 pm)

Jamiat-e-Islami Party of Afghanistan says their representatives have given a practical plan to the government during their first negotiation on the ousting issue of Atta Mohammad Noor.

“We hope to reach to an understanding over this issue. In the first phase of the negotiations, [the presidential palace representatives] asked for our plan,” said Kamaluddin Hamid, a member of Jamiat-e-Islami Party.

According to reports, Salahuddin Rabbani, Abdul Sattar Murrad, Mohiduddin Mahdi and Waqif Hakimi were the representatives of Jamiat Party while Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Masoum Stanikzai, Eklil Hakimi and Abdul Salam Rahimi were representing the presidential palace at the meeting.

Speaking at a gathering of his followers, Noor welcomed the launch of the dialogue but warned about consequences if the negotiations failed.

“We have suggested negotiations. The first negotiation took place yesterday and we are waiting for the results. If the negotiations failed, we will announce civil disobedience,” he said.

At the same time, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) has promised to introduce the newly appointed governor of Balkh soon, but Jamiat Party says this will happen only if the negotiations succeeded.