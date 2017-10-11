Islamabad Taken No Action on Given List of Pak-Based Terror Camps: MoD

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2017 7:34 pm)

Pakistan has not taken any action on a list of 32 terrorist training camps and 85 militants that was handed over to Islamabad by Kabul earlier this year, Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

“We have provided 85 targets to Pakistan, but they haven’t taken any action. Pakistan should eliminate those terrorists who are known to the world instead of dividing people living at the two sides of the Durand line,” Major General Dawlat Waziri, Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry Spokesman said.

The Spokesman added that Pakistan’s tendency for enmity with Afghanistan is against its interest.

Waziri emphasized that according to Trump’s administration new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia, all terrorists safe heavens in Pakistan would be destroyed.

“We believe the United States will target terrorists safe heavens. [Afghanistan] and the international community has zero tolerance regarding terrorists camps in Pakistan,” he stressed.

These remarks come as Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and U.S. plan to revive Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) meetings in Oman.

Pakistan has always been accused for providing sanctuaries to the Taliban and Haqqani network terrorist groups and the accusations strengthened after the U.S. President said Pakistan giving “safe havens for agents of chaos, violence and terror”.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam & Fawad Naseri