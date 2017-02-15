Home / Breaking News / IS Group Faces Heavy Blows From Afghan Forces in Nangarhar

IS Group Faces Heavy Blows From Afghan Forces in Nangarhar

Written by: ariananews.af 2 hours ago

NANGARHAR_15_02_2017_PASHTO_SOT.mpg_snapshot_00.30_[2017.02.15_18.18.46]Afghan security forces have broken Islamic Group (IS) defensive line and inflicted heavy blows to them in Nangarhar province.

A number of Afghan military commanders say they recaptured several villages in Deh Balla Koot district of Nangarhar from Daesh group.

Previously, the IS terrorists launched a major attack on police check posts in Kot district which left several people dead including the local residents and security personnel.

The latest major attack by ISIS loyalists in Kot district comes as the terror group received major blows during the recent months as a result of the Afghan and US forces routine operations.

