Iran Deported 730,000 Undocumented Afghans Since 12 Months

As many as 730,000 undocumented Afghans have been forced by the Iran government to go home since last 12 months, heading to an uncertain future with the war just entered its 16th year in Afghanistan, Iranian officials have said.

Iranian officials have stressed that the deportation process of Afghan refugees will continue.

“Forced deportation of Afghans from Iran is not a solution and it only warms up smugglers’ market,” said Sayed Hussain Alem Balkhi, Afghan Minister Refugees and Returnees. “In 2016, 120,000 Afghan refugees have been forcefully deported from Iran,” he added.

The high numbers of Afghan deportees from Iran and high unemployment in Afghanistan lead to concerns that some of young returnees may join the Taliban or other militant groups.

Currently, 1.5 million Afghans living in Iran, according to Ministry of Refugees and Returnees. About 800,000 of them are undocumented.

“Insecurity and economic issues have caused Afghan youths to leave for Iran and Pakistan, “ said Shekiba Hashimi, an Afghan parliament member.

The deportation comes as a meeting is expected to be held with the presence of Iranian representatives in Kabul within two weeks to address the issue of undocumented Afghans.