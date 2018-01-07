Iran Backed Afghan Militias Suffer 10 Thousands Casualties in Syria

(Last Updated On: January 07, 2018 3:03 pm)

Afghan fighters of Iran backed division “Fatemiyoun” have suffered 10,000 casualties in the Syrian war, according to an official of the division.

Zuhair Mujahid, the cultural affairs in charge of Fatemiyoun division, further noted that 2000 Afghans were killed and 8000 other wounded in the war.

Liwa Fatemiyoun literally “Fatimid Banner”, also known as Fatemiyoun Division, is an Afghan Shia militia formed in 2014 to fight in Syria on the side of the government.

It is funded, trained, and equipped by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and fights under the command of Iranian officers.

Mr. Mujahid also criticized the discriminatory and carelessness toward the division adding that the forces were not granted the needed attention despite their huge sacrifices in the war.

He had also stated previously according to Tasnim News Agency, an Iranian news outlet, that Afghan fighters were faced discrimination and the “martyrs” were even separated based on their Iranian and Afghan nationalities.

Meanwhile, Shah Hussain Murtazawi, spokesman of the president, avoided to comment about the “figures” added that “As we don’t let the proxy war in Afghanistan, we are also against of any proxy war in other countries”.

“We have always expressed our opposition with the proxy wars in other countries. The blood of our youth should not be shed for others’ benefits in other countries”, Murtazawi told Ariana News.

He further noted that Afghan refugees in Iran should not be used due to their feelings and problems for political goals and expansionism.