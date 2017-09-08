International Org Investigating Firing at ‘Uprising for Change’ Protesters

(Last Updated On: September 08, 2017 3:48 pm)

An Afghan official on Friday said the government has provided footages of security cameras to an international organization in order to investigate firing at “Uprising for Change” protesters.

“CCTV footages from the site of the incident obtained by the Afghan security forces and foreign organizations needed to be cleaned and verified; therefore, the government wants to clear this issue in cooperation with an international organization and then it will be included in the case,” said Alam Ayzadyar deputy speaker of the Upper House of Afghanistan’s parliament who lost a son in the incident.

On June 02, a protest at the site of a huge bombing in Kabul turned violent after security forces started firing at the angry protesters who were demanding resignation of high ranking security officials. At least five protesters were killed and dozens of others were injured during the rally.

The Amnesty International called for an investigation into the use of force by security agencies against protesters, but no individual has been arrested in connection to the firing incident yet.

Politicians criticize the government for lack of interest to investigate the cases of assassinated Afghan politicians.

“It is an obligation of the government to investigate the cases of assassinated politicians, but the government has no positive response in regard,” said Ahmad Wali Massoud, the chairman of Massoud Foundation.

By Bais Hayat & Hesamuddin Hesam