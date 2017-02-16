International Chamber of Commerce Office Opens in Kabul

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) formally inaugurated in Kabul on Thursday.

Chairman of ICC said the aim of inaugurating this office is to attract foreign investments and cohesion of the private sector.

“We want to provide fields for foreign investment with the cooperation of Afghan government and Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and industrial associations,” said Mayel Aqa Khairkhah, chairman of ICC.

On the occasion of the official opening of the activities of the International Chamber of Commerce in Afghanistan, a special meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul.

In the meantime, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah called the beginning of the activities of the International Chamber of Commerce in Kabul of vital importance with respect to paving the way for the attraction of foreign investment in the country and strengthening the ties between the private sectors of Afghanistan and the regional and international companies around the globe.

During the meeting, the participant also talked about increasing employment opportunities for graduates and delivering a good service for the Afghan people in different walks of life as well as boosting local and domestic production and seeking the appropriate means of brining to the country those Afghan firms and companies that are based out of Afghanistan.

The International Chamber of Commerce promotes international trade and investment, and helps business meet the challenges and opportunities of globalization.

ICC has three main activities – rule setting, arbitration and policy – and provides essential services such as ICC Arbitration, training, commercial crime fighting and customs facilitation.

Worldwide, more than 2,000 experts drawn from ICC’s member companies feed their knowledge and experience into crafting the ICC stance on specific business issues.

The United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the G20 and many other intergovernmental bodies, both international and regional, are kept in touch with the views of international business through ICC.