Insecurity Halts DABS to Collect Electricity Bills in 16 Districts

Da Afghanistan Brishna Sherkat (DABS) calls insecurity its main problem to collect electricity bills of 16 districts in five provinces of the country.

DABS has not specified who collects the electricity bills in these insecure districts, but Ariananews has earlier reported that the Taliban militants steal the company’s income from electricity bills in the rural areas.

“Unidentified groups are collecting the electricity bills around 100 to 150 million AFN per month,” said Amanullah Ghayeb, head of DABS.

On the other hand, off the 10 billion debts, the Afghan electric company has collected 2 billion AFN in the last six months.

According to electric officials, a number of government authorities are still debtors to the company which the amount reaches to five million AFN.

Around 80 percent of Afghan power is imported from neighboring countries, mainly Uzbekistan, so officials have to collect cash from customers if they don’t want their country cut off.

Afghanistan’s power stations mainly hydro plants have potential to produce around 500 MW, but actually churn out less than half because of water shortages and maintenance problems.

Despite millions of dollars of aid poured into the sector over the past 10 years, many big projects that could light up all of Afghanistan still remain on the drawing board, have faced cost overruns or have been delayed due to security concerns.