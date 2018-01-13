India’s First Wheat Cargo Arrives in Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2018 5:28 pm)

The first 2,400 tons of Indian wheat shipment via Chabahar port arrived today in Kabul.

The Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Nasir Ahmad Durrani said, “Of the 110,000 tons of wheat India is supposed to help Afghanistan, 60,000 tons of it has already arrived in Chabahar.”

Afghan officials noted that more than 17 thousand tons of wheat have been transferred to Ghazni, Nangarhar, Herat, Laghman, Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

“About 23,575 metric tons, including 1,800 containers, have reached the port of Nimroz and have been stored in strategic storage facilities,” Minister Durani added.

According to Durani, the auxiliary wheat crops, which are stored in the strategic reserves of the Afghan provinces, will be used to address the victims of war, natural disasters and balance the grain crop rates in the country.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock plans to develop the country for self-sustaining grain production in the next seven years.

The Chabahar transit route is intended to improve landlocked Afghanistan’s trade connectivity with India and other countries in South and Southeast Asia. It will also help India to access the markets of Central Asia and Europe through Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan.

As per the trilateral transport and transit deal, Indian exporters will be allowed to utilize Chabahar Port and access markets in Afghanistan through Zahedan.