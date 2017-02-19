In Stamped Letter Taliban Asked Farah Local Govt to Ban Schools Girls

Taliban recently sent a letter with Emirate Title and stamped demanding the local Government of Farah province to ban schools girls in the province, amid six schools girls were closed either due to Taliban threats or the girls were afraid to go to schools.

Chief Education Mohammad Saber Faroqi said, “based on the reports received six schools girls were closed due to fresh threats of Taliban, or the girls were afraid to attend classes, the situation indicates that some of the other schools to experience the same situation, General policy of Taliban indicates that they would not touch schools, health and big projects.”

Meanwhile local officials in Women’s department of Farah Province expressed concerns over shutting the schools girls.

Head of Women’s department in Farah Kobra Azimi said, “What are the solutions, the scholars should seek the ways to ensure security, how does the unrest continue? How long do Afghan men-women pay the price and suffer from the situation?.”

Amid religious Ulemas have reacted over the issue insisted Education is obligatory for both male and female.

Mawlawi Abdul Jabar Mutmaen said, “Education centers should be opened for females, they should continue to their education, female should study and learn Holy Quran, everyone’s fathers are not well educated therefore the Women do need to go outside and continue their education.”

Civil society activists declared the recent action as shocking news.

Expressing concerns saying thousands of girls would remain uneducated and deprived from education.

Based on the information of Ministry of Education due to insecurity and Taliban threats more than 6000 schools were closed at the entire country.