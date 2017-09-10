IFM Names Ehsanollah Bayat As 2017’s Best Media and Telecom CEO  

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2017 9:09 pm)

Ehsanollah Bayat, the Founder of Afghan Wireless (AWCC), the Ariana Television Network (ATN), and the Chairman of The Bayat Group has received the 2017 Best Media and Telecom CEO Award from International Finance Magazine (IFM).

International Finance Magazine (IFM) which is published in 185 countries, provides the world’s leading executives with timely and vital information, analysis and insights about developments within global financial markets.

IFM bestowed its most prestigious award upon Dr. Ehsan Bayat, in recognition of his historic position as the founding executive of Ariana Television Network—which broadcasts “award” winning programming to 25,000,000 Afghans, and for establishing Afghan Wireless—Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company.

As a direct result of Dr. Ehsan Bayat’s determination to build an innovative, thriving Afghan-owned communications company which would connect Afghans to one another and the world Dr. Bayat founded the Afghan mobile communications sector and built Afghan Wireless into Afghanistan’s largest wireless communications company.

In 2017, both Afghan Wireless and ATN demonstrated their continuing commitment to technological innovation. In May 2017, Afghan Wireless launched its 4G LTE Service—the only 4G LTE network available in Afghanistan. The Company is also rapidly expanding its Mobile Payments and Valued Added Services (VAS) initiatives.

August 2017 saw ATN launch its high speed Internet based content streaming service. The new streaming service provides continuous, live streaming of all programming currently featured on ATN’s broadcast network.

“I’m honored to be selected by International Finance Magazine as 2017’s Best Telecom and Media CEO,” said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, the Chairman of Afghan Wireless. “Success is a team effort, so this award is also a recognition of the loyalty and hard work contributed by everyone at Afghan Wireless, ATN, and the entire Bayat Group; their commitment has made our success possible.”

“All of us at AWCC, ATN and The Bayat Group are continually humbled by—and proud of—the opportunity we’ve been given to serve Afghans,” Dr. Bayat said. “We are proud that Afghan Wireless, ATN and every company that is part of The Bayat Group are enterprises built by Afghans for Afghans. And we look forward to serving the people of Afghanistan, to contributing to our nation’s growth and progress, for many, many years to come.”