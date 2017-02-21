IECC Stresses on Media Outlets Role in Election Process

The Independent Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC) says the role of media outlets is very effective for the public awareness and can play effective and positive role in the election process.

“The electoral bodies are ready to hold the parliamentary and provincial council elections, but the role of media outlets has been considered very valuable in election process,” said Abdul Aziz Aryayee, chairman of IECC.

Chairman of IECC has warned that if a transparent election not held, Afghanistan would face many challenges and the democracy process will be seriously damaged.

Meanwhile, members of IECC have also emphasized on political participation and contribution of people that can prevent fraud and irregularities in the election.

“The media can make people trust the election and this helps the political participation increase and fraud prevented in election process,” said Ali Reza Rohani, member of IECC.

However the Afghan government has not announced the exact time of holding election but said to hold the upcoming election in the spring or fall seasons of the next year.

Reported by Rafi Sidiqi