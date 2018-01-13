ICC U-19 World Cup: Afghanistan Beat Pakistan by Five Wickets

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2018 4:53 pm)

Afghanistan began their Under-19 World Cup campaign in style, beating Pakistan by five wickets in the tournament’s opening match on Saturday.

Chasing 189, Afghanistan were reduced to 50 for 3, before Darwish Rasooli who struck an unbeaten 78-balls 76, in the company of wicketkeeper Ikram Ali Khil.

Rasooli shared partnerships of 75 with Khil (46), 42 with Nisar Wahdat (19) and 27* with Azmatullah Omarzai (12*) to carry Afghanistan home with 15 balls to spare.

After Pakistan had chosen to bat, they lost opener Muhammad Zaid for 0 and No. 3 Ammad Alam for 1. Wicket-keeper Rohail Nazir resurrected the innings in the company of Ali Zaryab Asif (30). The pair put on 88 off 138 balls.

Nazir’s dismissal for 81 sparked a collapse as Pakistan gave away their last seven wickets for 42 runs. Fast bowler Omarzai and legspinner Qais Ahmad picked up three wickets apiece.

Afghanistan are placed in Group D along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Ireland. The team will face Sri Lanka in their next match of the tournament on Wednesday.