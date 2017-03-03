I Will Disclose Names If Anyone Trying to Interfere in Our Affairs: IEC Secretariat Chief

The New Elected Independent Election Commission Secretariat Chief Imam Mohammad Very mach said I will disclose the names of those who try to interfere in our affairs, demanding the International community to ensure security with the Government of Afghanistan on the day of Election, he further asked the Government of Afghanistan to stay in shoulder with the IEC and help the commission to hold a transparent Election.

He said, “ I will disclose the names of those who try to interfere in IEC Affairs at least we could do this.”

Further he mentioned that 25000 staffs of the Commission were black listed if any individual tries to interfere in upcoming Election he/she would be sentenced.

“As the International community is committed to enforce democracy in Afghanistan, they should ensure security together with the Afghan Government on the day of Election and provide financial supports.” Independent Election Commission Secretariat Chief Imam Mohammad Very mach said.

Afghanistan has been witnessing three times Presidential Election, two times Parliamentary Elections after Taliban fall, where most of the Elections were full of frauds.

Reported by: Fawad Nasiri