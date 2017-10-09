HPC Says Ready for Peace Talks with Taliban ‘Anywhere’

(Last Updated On: October 09, 2017 9:17 pm)

Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) reiterates its call to Taliban to join peace process, says the council is ready to talk peace “anytime and anywhere”.

Addressing “National Conference on Practical Approaches for Achieving Peace” in Kabul on Monday, the HPC Secretary Mohammad Akram Khpalwak said that the Afghan government welcomes peace talks with those Taliban individuals who are seeking to end fighting and initiate negotiation.

“The government and people of Afghanistan are ready to begin peace talks without preconditions,” Khpalwak said. Adding that the High Peace Council welcomes peace negotiation Taliban based on “every condition” suggested whether in Afghanistan or any other country.

Reiterating his peace call, the Chairman of HPC said that having Afghanistan “free of conflict and violence” is possible with cooperation of all involved sides.

Despite the failure of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) – the four-nation group working for reconciliation in Afghanistan – to initiate direct talks between Kabul and Taliban, the Afghan National Security Council says that the government has responded “positively” for resuming the QCG meeting.

“The QCG will be held very soon in Muscat the capital of Oman, and apart of High Peace Council officials, a top Afghan delegation is expected to attend the meeting,” said Qader Shah, a Spokesman for the Afghan Security Council Office.

By Shakib Mahmud and Ali Azghari