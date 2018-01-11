HPC Outlines New Strategy for Ensuring Peace Talks with Armed Oppositions

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2018 8:46 pm)

The High Peace Council (HPC) on Thursday said it has outlined a new strategy as part of the peace and reconciliation efforts with the armed oppositions including the Taliban.

“The environment is ready, and we Afghans should work together to bring peace in Afghanistan,” said Habiba Sarabi, the Deputy Chairperson of the High Peace Council. “We are very glad to have international community as partner to support us.”

Habiba Sarabi made the remarks at an event titled “Voices for Peace in Afghanistan” which was held in Serena Hotel in Kabul.

Sarabi said that last year, HPC has worked hard to finalize a strategy for bringing justice and sustainable peace in the war-torn country.

“Last year, for six months the High Peace Council have worked very hard to finalize the strategy, the vision for this strategy is to bring sustainable and justice peace in Afghanistan so the Afghans could stay in a secure environment,” she said.

According to Sarabi, the strategic objectives in the new policy, include negotiation through contacting with armed people who are engaged in fighting against the government, national consensus which is one of the major and important object for High Peace Council and monitoring on the political agreements – the High Peace Council will monitor all the political agreements between the government and oppositions as they have been doing with Hezb-e-Islami.

The Deputy Head of HPC said that national consensus could not be done without regional and international consensuses and it is mostly depends on the Afghan government.

Promoting the local initiative such as conflict resolution with the local elders and building the capacity of High Peace Council at the headquarters and local level as well as promoting culture of peace in the country are the other strategic objectives of the new strategy.

“We have to change culture of violence to culture of peace, …from homes , villages and local level,” she said.

Sarabi, meanwhile stressed that they have set up some advisory boards for the High Peace Council including women, youth and religious scholars boards as a move to take the public advisory for peace process.

The official concluded that the High Peace Council had reintegration program which proved unsuccessful therefore, it is not part of their new strategy.

At the event, the EU ambassador in Kabul, Pierre Mayaudon stressed that building national consensus is important for ensuring peace in Afghanistan.

“Building up a national consensus together with regional and international consensuses is undoubtedly one of the priorities of all those who combine the efforts to promote the goals of peace in Afghanistan,” he said.