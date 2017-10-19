HPC Calls for ‘National Consensus’ to Ensuring Peace

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2017 6:07 pm)

The Afghanistan High Peace Council (HPC) says Pakistan has never been “honest” on its commitments made for maintaining security and stability in the region, calls on the government to form a “national consensus” to ensuring peace in the country.

Following the Taliban’s recent deadly suicide attacks in south and eastern provinces that left over a hundred killed and hundreds more injured, the Secretary of High Peace Council stressed that Pakistan is playing double game in the region, referring to Islamabad ‘s failure to implement the commitments made in Afghan peace process with the Taliban.

“Pakistan has always pursued double policy [in Afghanistan] and the country is not ready to implement its commitments despite being under international pressure,” said HPC Secretary, Aminuddin Muzafari. “A national consensus should be called [in regard].

Afghan political commentators, however, believe the government lacks plan and ability to end the enduring vicarious war in the country.

“Without U.S. support, Afghanistan is not in a position to suppress or punish Pakistan,” said Ahmad Sayedi, a political analyst, commentator and former Afghan diplomat in Pakistan, reasoning corruption as its main cause.

The HPC call comes as the Taliban militant group has intensified scale of attacks across the country, targeting military bases and government facilities with suicide car bombing.