High-Level Russian Delegation to Visit Kabul for Trade Talks

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) on Tuesday said a high-ranking delegation of Russian officials will visit Kabul soon to discuss investment opportunities in Afghanistan.

“A delegation of sixteen Russian investors led by the country’s Water and Energy minister will visit Afghanistan in a couple of days. The Afghan Finance Ministry will host the delegation in Kabul where the two-sides would discuss how Russia can invest in Afghanistan,” Deputy Chairman of ACCI, Khan Jan Alokozay told Ariana News.

According to ACCI, Russia is interested to invest in Afghanistan in the field of power generation and construction of water dams.

Experts say Russia investment in Afghanistan at the presence of the U.S. is challenging.

“Russia can invest effectively in different sectors in Afghanistan, but the huge presence of western countries will not let Moscow to use the opportunities,” economical commentator Younus Salik said.