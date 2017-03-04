Helmand MP Mir Wali Injured in Kandahar Shooting

A member of the Afghan Parliament sustained injuries on Saturday morning in a Taliban attack in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak confirmed the incident and said Mr. Mir Wali a member of parliament representing Helmand province in south came under fire from gunmen this morning in the vicinity of the 10th police district of the City.

According to Khpolwak, MP Mir Wali has been taken to Mirwais hospital and is currently under treatment.

A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes as a group of militants launched a coordinated attack on Mir Wali’s house in Kabul city some three months ago which left several people dead including two of his family members.