Groups of Armed Thieves, Kidnappers Arrested in Kabul City: NDS

Afghan Intelligence operatives have arrested two groups of armed thieves and kidnappers in Kabul City, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement Sunday.

The six detainees were engaged in armed robberies and abduction of the people in the capital, the statement said.

The NDS statement added that the thieves and kidnappers have been identified as Mohsin, leader of the two groups, Abdul Qadir famous as Khalid Dedana. deputy head of the groups, Omra Khan, Fawad famous as Ramis and Noor Ahmad famous Noor Bibi Mahro, the other members of the groups.

According to the statement, during initial inquiry, the detainees have admitted that they have been engaged in armed robberies and abduction of the rish people, in Police District 3, 4, 8, 9 and 12th of Kabul City.

Armed robberies and kidnap for ransom cases are considered to be major issues in key cities of the country including capital Kabul despite the security institutions continue to restrict their activities.