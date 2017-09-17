Gov’t Will Take ‘Action’ against Taliban Like-minded Individuals

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2017 10:20 pm)

The Taliban like-minded individuals who address media to make propaganda in favor of the insurgent groups will face legal actions, the Chief Executive’s Office said Sunday.

In the past few days, people were seen holding Taliban flag in two separate anti-government rallies staged in Kabul and Sar-e-Pul provinces which was broadcasted through media, said the Interior Ministry Acting Spokesman Najib Danish.

“Using the freedom of expression, some [individuals] misleading these people and make propaganda for the insurgents,” he said.

The Interior Ministry, however, did not mention whether someone is arrested regard the case so far, but the Chief Executive’s Office stressed that government will not be silent against those who are sympathetic with the Taliban.

“Any kind of convergence with insurgents is not acceptable for the government, and those individuals who show sympathy and convergence with the insurgents, will face legal action,” said Omed Maisam, the Deputy Spokesman for Chief Executive’s Office.

The media supportive organizations expressed concerns in regard and said that the government is not “determined” to eradication the Taliban’s propaganda tools.

“We have seen some people were arrested during the era of Hamid Karzai and thereafter, we haven’t seen any arrestment in case of promoting Taliban views,” said Chief Executive of NAI, Mujib Khelwatgar.

Pointing out about arrestment, months ago, the government has arrested Nazar Mohmmad Mutmaeen, a political commentator, who was used to participate in political TV programs on charges of being sympathetic with Taliban.

By Shakib Mahmud