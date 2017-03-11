Govt Spokesmen: Exportation Increased, 1395 Full of Achievements

Spokesmen of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Finance and Economy have declared the year of 1395 full of achievements, amid Officials in Ministry of Commerce and Industry said exporting of Afghanistan’s goods increased up to 30 percent, amid the concerns are in rise over poverty and joblessness of the citizens.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry Spokesman Musafir Qoqandi said, “in the past the commodities used to arrive in Afghanistan in 90 days but now it will come from China to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and then to Afghanistan in 9 or 11 days.”

Meanwhile officials in Ministry of Finance said after six months of evaluation, International Monetary Fund from committed $45 million has presented $ 6million to Ministry of Finance.

Ministry of Finance Spokesman Ajmal Hameed Abdul Rahimzai said, “We will use the money on Good Governance, Education, Water and Energy, in general it will be used to improve the economy sector in Afghanistan.”

Amid officials in Ministry of Economy declared the economy grew better comparing to last year.

Ministry of Economy Spokesman Suhrab Bahman said, “Evaluation and reporting system is in place, reporting from the ongoing projects is done by one single Institution, that means all the sectors can see the reports how many projects implemented in one state of the Afghanistan.”

The optimism comes after poverty and unemployment increased unprecedentedly in the country since the National Unity Government runs the Government.

Reported by: Lida Naizi