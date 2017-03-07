Home / Breaking News / Gov’t Responsible to Share Information: Nadery

Ariana News 1 hour ago Breaking News, Latest News Leave a comment 33 Views

2In the Triangle of Access Information session held in Kabul the President Senior Advisor on Media sector Nader Nadery said lack of capacity, and corruption within the Governmental departments created hiding culture and deprived the correspondents and people to access information, saying Government is responsible to share the information with the people.

He said, “People and Correspondents are deprived from accessing to information, lack of capacity in Governmental departments, confident of information, hiding culture and corruption are the main factors that have avoided the people and correspondents to access information.”

Meanwhile GIZ representative in Afghanistan Stefan L. encourage Afghan people to fight for accessing information.

He said. “Journalist and free press you are needed to support the Government in using the access information act.”

Amid media institutions demanding proper policy for accessing information.

National Journalists Union Fahim Dashti said, “Correspondents complained that information is not accessed, therefore it needs mechanism within the Government to share the information for the people.”

The remarks came after that huge number of correspondents complained over not accessing information and accusing the Government for not being responsible.

Reported by: Elaha Omary

